At 91, Georgia's longest serving sheriff says he won't seek another term in 2024

A 91-year-old Georgia sheriff says he will hand in his badge after more than 50 years as the county’s chief lawman

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 1 minute ago
X

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A 91-year-old Georgia sheriff has said he will hand in his badge after more than 50 years as the county's chief lawman.

Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton tells WMAZ-TV that he won't seek reelection in 2024 and will step down at the end of his term.

“It’s time for me to hang it up, so I won’t run again,” Talton said.

Houston County commissioners called Talton the longest-serving sheriff not only in Georgia, but in the United States, when they honored him Tuesday.

Talton — a former dairy farmer who had served as county commissioner in the middle Georgia county — was elected sheriff in 1972. At the time, the county's population was about 63,000 people. It now has nearly 170,000.

The sheriff said he still likes his job. “I enjoy what I'm doing. I enjoy people,” he said.

Among those who attended the ceremony honoring Talton were two of his great-grandchildren, including 12-year-old Ellie Talton, who described the sheriff as “the peacekeeper of the family.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: One grocery store closes and a food desert reopens6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Four metro Atlanta schools receive National Blue Ribbon recognition
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

J.D. Power airport satisfaction rankings: See how Atlanta scores
5h ago

Why Democrats have new hope to win suburban seats in Georgia
4h ago

Why Democrats have new hope to win suburban seats in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC IN-DEPTH
Are COVID vaccines still free? Why it’s not so simple anymore
6h ago
The Latest
Braves and Phillies play to decide series winner
7h ago
Wings win a WNBA playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas in 2016
12h ago
Acuña nears becoming 1st 40-60 player, homers twice on bobblehead night as Braves beat...
12h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top