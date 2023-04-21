X

Astros visit the Braves to start 3-game series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday

Houston Astros (9-10, second in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-5, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -119, Astros +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Atlanta has gone 4-3 in home games and 14-5 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Houston has a 3-3 record in road games and a 9-10 record overall. The Astros have hit 19 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has three doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 15-for-43 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Astros: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

