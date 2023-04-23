Astros try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Braves

Atlanta is 14-7 overall and 4-5 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Houston has a 5-3 record on the road and an 11-10 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with six home runs while slugging .557. Alex Bregman is 12-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.