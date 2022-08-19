Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Atlanta has a 73-47 record overall and a 40-23 record at home. The Braves have a 17-10 record in games decided by one run.

Houston is 77-43 overall and 38-25 on the road. The Astros have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.05.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .566. Matt Olson is 10-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .264 for the Astros. Tucker is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .287 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Astros: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Astros: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.