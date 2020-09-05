Assisted living home builds hugging booth for residents

As Jason set up the booth outside The Oaks at Braselton, he said the facility’s residents lit up with excitement.

“I was a submarine sailor in the Navy, so I know what it’s like going without a hug from your loved ones for a while,” Jason said.

Summer Wilkie, the assisted living facility’s lifestyle director, said she gathered several residents to help decorate the plastic wall with laminated hearts. Each day since Aug. 26, she has helped schedule hugging booth visits with families.

Wilkie said those who use the structure don’t simply offer a quick hug, they hold each other.

“It has made me cry, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “Being able to connect our elders to their loved ones in such a creative way has been such a gift to everyone. Touch is such an integral part of a person’s well-being.”

Gay Lowry of Hoschton said she was delighted to embrace her 98-year-old mother-in-law on Monday, Sept. 1, after only communicating behind glass for months.

“You could tell she just so longed for the arms of people who loved her,” she said. “It just made all the difference in the world.”

Martha Glenn of Gainesville and her sister, Karol Scarborough, visited their 84-year-old mother on Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Oaks at Braselton.

At first, Glenn said her mother was hesitant about sticking her gloved hands through the hugging booth, not knowing exactly how it worked.

“We explained it to her,” she said. “Once we got her arms through and hugged on her, she enjoyed it and was laughing. It meant everything to us.”