Asadullah leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-73

3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Lipscomb hold on for a 77-73 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Will Pruitt had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 16 points and Trae Benham scored 12.

Jamir Moultrie had 20 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Terrell Burden added 14 points. Brandon Stroud had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Spencer Rodgers scored 10.

Chris Youngblood was held to five points despite coming into the contest as the Owls' leading scorer at 14 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

