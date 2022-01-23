Asadullah leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-73

Will Pruitt had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 16 points and Trae Benham scored 12.

Jamir Moultrie had 20 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Terrell Burden added 14 points. Brandon Stroud had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Spencer Rodgers scored 10.