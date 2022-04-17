ajc logo
X

Artwork damaged in 2017 storm returns to Georgia museum

Georgia News
5 minutes ago
Artwork damaged when a violent storm tore the roof from a Georgia museum five years ago is going back on display for a summer exhibit

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Artwork damaged when a violent storm tore the roof from a Georgia museum five years ago is going back on display for a summer exhibit.

Staff at the Albany Museum of Art scrambled to save its collection in January 2017 as rain poured into the building for hours. More than 2,000 pieces were sent to Chicago to be treated for damage, WALB-TV reported, while others went into storage in Atlanta.

“It was definitely shocking to see the museum in such a state, but we didn’t have time to sit with our mouths open," said Katie Dillard, the museum's director of curatorial affairs. “We had to jump into action.”

Dillard helped pack up the artwork in the storm’s aftermath, and now she’s unpacking it as the pieces return home. Restoration took several years, she said, as experts in Chicago performed tedious work such as extracting water from wooden pieces. The coronavirus pandemic further slowed the job.

An exhibit of the restored art will open in May and run until August.

“We’re just proud to have it all back and we’re excited to share it with the community again,” Dillard said.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead4h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
A child is dead as a result of a house fire in Loganville, according to Gwinnett County fire officials. A search continues for a second child who is missing.

1 child dead, another missing after house fire in Loganville
1h ago
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
17h ago
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
17h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for an 11-year-old after authorities said he and his mother Kerline Lubin were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home.

Credit: Henri Hollis

11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home found after Amber Alert
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia tornado strongest this year with 185 mph winds
43m ago
Guzan hurts Achilles in Atlanta's 0-0 draw vs Cincinnati
4h ago
Braves play the Padres leading series 2-1
8h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
17h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top