Artwork damaged in 2017 storm returns to Georgia museum

Staff at the Albany Museum of Art scrambled to save its collection in January 2017 as rain poured into the building for hours. More than 2,000 pieces were sent to Chicago to be treated for damage, WALB-TV reported, while others went into storage in Atlanta.

“It was definitely shocking to see the museum in such a state, but we didn’t have time to sit with our mouths open," said Katie Dillard, the museum's director of curatorial affairs. “We had to jump into action.”