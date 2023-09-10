Artopoeus throws 3 TD passes, Chattanooga holds on to beat Kennesaw State 27-20

Chase Artopoeus threw three touchdowns passes, two to Sam Phillips, and Chattanooga held off Kennesaw State 27-20
56 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw three touchdowns passes, two to Sam Phillips, and Chattanooga held off Kennesaw State 27-20 on Saturday night.

Jude Kelley's second field goal had the Mocs on top 27-10 with 10 minutes to go before the Owls stormed back.

Jonathan Murphy capped a three-play, 76-yard drive with a 29-yard connection with Gabriel Benyard, making it 27-17 with 8:38 to play. Then Desontre Morris returned an interception to the Chattanooga 29, although he fumbled when he was tackled and teammate Baron Hopson recover. But the Owls had to settle for a short field goal with 3:42 left after Benefield was stuffed on third-and-goal from the 1.

The Mocs had a three-and-out but Clayton Crile drilled a 56-yard punt that combined with a penalty put the Owls on their 9-yard line with less than two minutes to play. Kennesaw State got two first downs before Jay Person pressured the quarterback and Ben Brewton and Quay Wiggles had sacks for a turnover on downs with 26 seconds left.

Jamoi Mayes had six catches for 112 yards for the Mocs (1-1) as Artopoeus was 23 of 28 for 276 yards passing and an interception. Phillips had 10 catches for 98 yards.

Artopoeus had two touchdown passes in the first half when the Mocs opened a 17-0 lead.

Benyard had three catches for 123 yards for the Owls (1-1).

