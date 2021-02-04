Artist creates natural portrait of Lewis in Atlanta park

Artist and progressive activist Stan Herd created the piece, one of his many so-called Earthworks, with grass, earth and other natural materials. It sits at the east end of John Lewis Freedom Parkway, just minutes from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

"In general, I hope to bring attention to land, and the people who work the land, who value the landscape and Mother Earth. That is my family," Herd told Atlanta's Saporta Report in January. "I also have been involved, all my life, in lending art to causes and issues and thoughts and opinions that have changed the world. That is John Lewis."