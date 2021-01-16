Arthur Smith signs deal to be Falcons coach

“We are beyond excited to become a part of the Atlanta community, embrace its culture and experience all the city and our fellow citizens have to offer,” Smith said in the statement.

“The Falcons organization stood out to us in this process primarily due to the leadership and support from the top in Arthur Blank. His actions and core values provide a great model on how to operate for so many, and align with how I plan to move forward in reaching the levels of competition the passionate Atlanta fans so richly deserve.”

Smith takes over a franchise that’s 28-36 since losing the Super Bowl four years ago under predecessor Dan Quinn. The Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.

Smith has no head coaching experience, but Blank made the same move with Jim Mora, Mike Smith and Quinn. The lone exception was Bobby Petrino, who lasted 13 games in 2007.

