Arrested state trooper says he shot driver fearing for life

He continued: “It appeared to me that the violator was trying to use his vehicle to injure me. Being in fear for my life and safety, I discharged my weapon once.”

The trooper's bullet hit Lewis in the forehead. Thompson wrote that he tried to render first aid until paramedics arrived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Thompson a week after shooting.

Amid a national outcry over racial injustice, the GBI also oversaw the investigation in which three white men were charged in May with killing Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. On June 12, two white Atlanta police officers were charged after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot as he tried to flee a DUI arrest.

“He was too good to die as he did,” Lewis' wife, Betty Lewis, said in a statement after Thompson's arrest Friday. "This is one step towards justice.”

Thompson's attorney, Keith Barber, declined to comment on specifics of the case Friday but said he believes Thompson was “a fine trooper” and would be exonerated.