Arrest made in racing death of Georgia athlete in Alabama

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
Police say an Alabama man is charged with murder in the death of a Columbus State University basketball player who was killed during what authorities describe as an illegal drag race on Christmas Eve

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was charged with murder in the death of a Columbus State University basketball player who was killed during what authorities described as an illegal drag race on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday.

Phenix City police said James Demarcius Paige, 31, of Hurtsboro surrendered to authorities after being charged in the death of Anthony Kentrell Moore, 25, news outlets reported.

Court records were not available to show whether Paige had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Additional charges are possible, authorities said.

Police responding to a complaint about drag racing on Dec. 24 found Moore's body on the grassy shoulder of a road. Investigators determined that Moore, a fifth-year forward from Phenix City who had a son, was killed during a street racing incident when he was struck by a vehicle.

Columbus State plans to honor Moore during a men's basketball game against Flagler College on Wednesday.

