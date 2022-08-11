Army identifies 2 soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia

Staff Sgt. George Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died Tuesday after they were struck by a falling tree while sheltering during “a weather-induced training hold,” Army officials at Fort Benning said in a news release. Three other soldiers were injured and treated at a hospital.

The fatal incident occurred at Yonah Mountain, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, where the soldiers were taking part in the Army's grueling Ranger School. The two-month course tests soldiers' abilities to overcome fatigue, hunger and stress in rugged environments.