Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern fought to the end with Justin Tomlin swiftly driving the Eagles to the Army 30-yard line on a final possession with just seconds remaining. He was sacked, however, by Nolan Cockrill and Arik Smith to end the game.

Tyler rushed for 121 yards, the fifth Black Knight (7-2) this season with a 100-yard rushing game, and led eight ball carriers who compiled 243 yards. Tyler fumbled three times in the first half, two coming in as many plays and putting Army in a 14-0 hole.