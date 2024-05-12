Georgia News

Armed man killed, 3 officers wounded in Atlanta street altercation, police say

Authorities in Atlanta say three police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a man dead
Updated 31 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Atlanta police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a suspect dead Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded at 5:15 p.m. to a report of an armed man in a commercial area on Fairbanks Street and encountered a man with a handgun and a knife on Desoto Avenue, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference.

“During that encounter there was a struggle, there was gunfire that resulted in three of our officers being injured. It also resulted in the death of the individual that was armed with the handgun,” Schierbaum said.

The police department did not immediately identity the deceased man. Police did not believe anyone else was involved, Schierbaum said.

The three officers were transported in police patrol vehicles to Grady Memorial Hospital. One officer was shot in the shoulder, another was shot in the leg and the third suffered a grazing wound. Two of the officers were expected to undergo surgery, Schierbaum said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will lead the probe into the shooting, he said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he spoke with the officers at the hospital and they were “alert, conscious and breathing.”

“Once again you see that guns are causing harm in our communities,” Dickens said during the news conference outside the hospital, noting he and other officials were headed to a fundraiser for the police department when they were informed about the shooting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

DEVELOPING
Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta, suspect dead

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes
The Latest
Braves take 4-game win streak into game against the Mets
51m ago
Benteke scores 3 goals to help DC United beat Atlanta United 3-2
Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rush
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases