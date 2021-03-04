Arkansas St. meets Ga. Southern in Sun Belt tourney

YET TO WIN: The Eagles are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 13-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Red Wolves are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 10-5 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Arkansas State has an assist on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) across its past three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 20.4 foul shots per game this season.

