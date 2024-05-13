Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face former team at Kentucky in SEC next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari is bringing his Razorbacks to his last home in Kentucky as part of next season's Southeastern Conference basketball schedule.

The league released home and away schedules for each of its 16 teams on Monday with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference for next season. Dates and times of games will be released later.

It will sure be a raucous atmosphere whenever Calipari's Razorbacks play at Kentucky. Calipari spent 15 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to an NCAA Tournament title in 2012.