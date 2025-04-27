Georgia News
Georgia News

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez has hit 4 homers in his first 4 at-bats against the Atlanta Braves

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez has hit 4 homers in his first 4 at-bats against the Atlanta Braves
54 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Eugenio Suárez has hit 4 homers in his first 4 at-bats against the Atlanta Braves.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

43m ago

Braves overcome Suárez’s 4 HRs, rally for 8-7, 10-inning victory over the D-backs

23m ago

Braves overcome Suárez’s 4 HRs, rally in 10th for 8-7 win over D-backs

8m ago

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Marco Pašalić, Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 for club record 4th consecutive shutout

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.