Arizona governor signs bill banning private election grants

Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard urged members to back the measure during a Senate vote earlier this week, saying private election funding will become the newest way for corporations and wealthy donors to wield influence.

“This makes dark money look like a bright day,” Mesnard said Tuesday. "We should be proactively stopping that before it becomes embedded in America’s election system."

Democrats say the grants wouldn't be necessary if the Legislature provided enough money to county election officials to run elections.

“It’s easy to make a boogeyman our of billionaires. I don’t like them either. But we put ourselves in this situation,” Sen. Juan Mendez, a Tempe Democrat, said of the Legislature's budgeting decisions. “Our elections are so underfunded we’ve got counites out there asking for money to do voter outreach.”

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs used $4.8 million from the Center for Election Innovation and Research for an advertising campaign telling voters when and how to vote, encourage signup for the permanent early voting list, recruit poll workers and combat misinformation before and after the election.

Her office said the money was crucial in education people about how to safely vote during a pandemic.

Nine counties — Apache, Coconino, Graham, La Paz, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Yuma — also received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Hobbs said in a statement that she was “deeply disappointed he has preferred to satisfy the conspiracy theorists within his own party instead of taking a stand."

Ducey pledged to partner with the Legislature to provide elections officials with adequate resources.