Georgia News

Argentina, Canada criticize playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Copa America opener

After Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the Copa America opener, the teams criticized the playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Canada in Atlanta, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Canada in Atlanta, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
21 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — After Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Thursday night's Copa America opener, the teams criticized the playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“The field was a disaster,” Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said. “It seems like a springboard with the ball jumping. They need to improve this. If not, Copa America will always be at lower level than the Euro.”

Grass was installed after a Major League Soccer game Saturday was played on the usual artificial turf at the stadium.

“Thank goodness we won. Otherwise it would have been a cheap excuse,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They knew seven months ago that we will be playing here and they changed the surface a few days ago. It’s not an excuse, but this wasn’t a good field. Sincerely, the field is not apt for these players.”

The stadium will host eight games during the 2026 World Cup, including a semifinal.

“It felt like walking on a stage, as if it was hollow,” Canadian defender Kamal Miller said.

A crowd of 70,564 attended the opener of the 32-game tournament. The United States plays Panama at the stadium on June 27.

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, a concert is scheduled for July 6, between the last group stage game and the July 14 final, and a new grass surface will be installed.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Argentina's Lionel Messi falls during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Canada in Atlanta, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's Nahuel Molina, right, heads the ball past Canada's Alphonso Davies during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA rolls ahead with Five Points construction plan

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett school board OKs $3.2 billion budget with $4,000 teacher raises

Credit: AP

Willie Mays, Negro League players honored at historic field in Birmingham

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline approves $172M to fast-track affordable housing, trails
The Latest
Sarah Bacon leads women's 3-meter springboard at US diving trials, bidding for 2nd...
1h ago
Most alerts from the NYPD's gunfire detection system are unconfirmed shootings, city...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Featured

Credit: AP

Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...
Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport