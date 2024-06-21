Argentina, Canada criticize playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Copa America opener

ATLANTA (AP) — After Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Thursday night's Copa America opener, the teams criticized the playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“The field was a disaster,” Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said. “It seems like a springboard with the ball jumping. They need to improve this. If not, Copa America will always be at lower level than the Euro.”

Grass was installed after a Major League Soccer game Saturday was played on the usual artificial turf at the stadium.