Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves after Nolan Arenado's four-hit game on Saturday

Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Braves on Saturday.

St. Louis is 41-22 at home and 73-54 overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Atlanta has a 37-25 record in road games and a 79-49 record overall. The Braves have hit 191 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles, 33 home runs and 105 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 10-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .289 batting average to rank fifth on the Braves, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Braves: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

