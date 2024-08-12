Georgia News

Arcia leads Braves against the Giants after 4-hit game

The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Orlando Arcia had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (61-56, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-59, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -118, Giants -102; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants after Orlando Arcia had four hits on Sunday in a 9-8 loss to the Rockies.

San Francisco is 61-59 overall and 35-24 in home games. The Giants have gone 23-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 29-30 on the road and 61-56 overall. The Braves are 41-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 50 extra base hits (30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Tyler Fitzgerald is 15-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .590. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (heel), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

