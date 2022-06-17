Arcia leads Braves against the Cubs following 4-hit game

Chicago is 23-40 overall and 11-24 at home. The Cubs have gone 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 37-27 overall and 17-13 on the road. The Braves are 26-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Schwindel has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 18 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .255 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 0-10, .238 batting average, 8.13 ERA, outscored by 60 runs

Braves: 10-0, .290 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.