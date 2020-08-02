Archaeologists find century-old artifacts in Georgia dig

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Archaeologists have completed an excavation in a Georgia city that found century-old artifacts left behind by the African Americans who lived in homes that once stood there.
The dig in downtown Albany was done to learn more of the history of the Harlem neighborhood, where people had lived since at least 1885. WALB-TV reported people working on the project found glass and clay marbles, buttons and bottles.
“We’re not just finding the bricks and nails and window glass from their structures, we’re finding a detailed record of their lives and we’re excited to tell that story,” said archaeologist Anne Dorland.
The site soon will be covered back up, and a new transportation center will be built at the location.