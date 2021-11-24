Arbery family attorney slams defense's toenails comment

Ben Crump spoke Wednesday after a jury found the three men guilty of murder and other crimes in Arbery's death. Crump and Arbery's parents, their lawyers and lawyers for the prosecution spoke in front of the courthouse after the jury's verdict.

Crump represents Marcus Arbery Sr., who was in the courtroom along with Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, when the verdict was read and cheered in reaction to the decision. Speaking about his client's outburst after the first guilty verdict came down, Crump said Marcus Arbery could not contain his feelings and noted the “dirty toenails” comment that came earlier this week.