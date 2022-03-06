April trial set for biracial man in fatal highway shooting

Hutcheson of Reidsville died at a hospital after being shot on a bypass that circles the city of Statesboro in southeast Georgia.

Defense attorneys say Wilson, the son of a Black father and white mother, and his white girlfriend had just picked up food from a Taco Bell at about 12:30 a.m. when a pickup truck pulled alongside Wilson’s much smaller Ford Focus.

During a three-day pretrial hearing that ended Friday, Wilson's attorneys said young white men in a truck yelled racial slurs at the couple while the driver tried to run Wilson off the road before Wilson fired his gun.

“The law in Georgia says there’s no duty to retreat, no duty to pull over on the side of the road, no duty to call police, no duty to pray to God, no duty to do anything but stand your ground and exercise a level of force to include deadly force,” said Francys Johnson, one of Wilson's attorneys.

Emma Rigdon, Wilson's girlfriend at the time of the shooting, testified in court that the truck swerved at Wilson's car, putting them in fear of being run off the road, as passengers inside the pickup hung out the windows. But Rigdon said she did not hear anyone using racial slurs.

Prosecutors noted Hutcheson was shot through the truck's rear window, saying that shows the pickup truck wasn't chasing Wilson's car, WTOC-TV reported.

“All you’ve got to do is take your foot off the gas," prosecutor Barclay Black told the judge. “I’m not talking about slamming on brakes and going the other way. Just take your foot off the gas and let them go and all of this is over.”

A new judge was assigned to the case last month after Wilson's attorneys sought to have the original judge recused after he had Johnson jailed for contempt of court last year following a dispute in the courtroom.

An outside judge reviewed the case and determined Judge Michael Muldrew, who had the case initially, did nothing wrong. Still, Thompson was assigned to replace Muldrew to ensure both sides felt they could have a fair trial.