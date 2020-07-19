Applications taken for 1 day to replace Rep Lewis on ballot

The state party's executive committee will then meet Monday, choose a nominee and submit the name to the Georgia Secretary of State by 4 p.m. Monday.

The nominee will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007.

Lewis won more than 84% of the vote when he last faced a Republican opponent in the district in 2016.

State law allows the governor to call a special election to fill the seat as long as he gives 30 days for candidates to register and campaign. But that would leave at most less than five months before the winner of the general election is sworn into office in January.

Funeral plans for Lewis have not been announced. Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Kemp declared flags in Georgia will be at half-staff until sunset of the day of Lewis' funeral.