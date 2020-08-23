Appeals court rules Augusta University can build hospital

The court said the Department of Community Health was within its rights to use tiebreakers to award the license to Augusta University, finding AU had the best history of serving non-paying patients, was offering a teaching hospital and trauma center, and had a lower price per square foot. Doctors planned a total price of $140.7 million while Augusta University's total price for a larger facility was figured at $144.3 million.

Columbia County has offered to pay 20% of the hospital's cost, trying to remedy its status as the most populous county in Georgia without a hospital. The three hospitals are also competing for state permission to build free-standing emergency rooms in Columbia County. Doctors Hospital won permission in June to build the first such facility in Georgia in June, over objections from Augusta University.

“We’re just hopeful that the free market will reign and all parties who want to develop in Columbia County will be able to do so. Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan told WJBF-TV. “Whether they be free-standing emergency rooms or hospitals, we’re ready for the citizens to benefit from that.”

Doctors Hospital didn't immediately say whether it would again appeal to the Supreme Court.

“There is a lot going on in Columbia County right now in regard to healthcare facilities. At this point in time, we are exploring our options," spokeperson Kaden Jacobs said.