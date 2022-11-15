ajc logo
X

Apparel firm to invest $87M in Georgia facility, hiring 294

Georgia News
1 hour ago
An apparel company is opening a factory and distribution center in coastal Georgia

ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An apparel company is opening a factory and distribution center in coastal Georgia, investing $87 million with plans to hire 294 workers.

Komar Brands, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, announced Monday that it would build the facility in Bryan County, just inland from Savannah. Komar will be in a booming area in Ellabell along Interstate 16 that will include a new Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle plant and a new ammunition plant.

The company, privately owned by the Komar family, sells sleepwear and underwear under a variety of licensed and proprietary brands.

State officials said Komar was attracted in part by port facilities in Savannah. Many distribution centers have been setting up warehouses to receive cargo in the region. It's unclear what products Komar will make in Ellabell and what products it will distribute.

Bryan County first contacted Komar three years ago at a Georgia Ports Authority foreign trade conference, said county Development Authority Chairman Jon Seagraves.

The state will pay an undisclosed amount for job training.

Komar will qualify for a tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from Georgia income taxes, up to $5.2 million over five years, if workers make at least $31,300 annually. If Komar doesn’t owe that much income tax, it can recover remaining credit from state income tax payments made by workers.

Komar gets another $1.9 million in tax credits if it ships a certain amount of freight annually through Georgia ports.

Bryan County officials have approved a property tax break worth a projected $4.2 million, depending on tax rates and property values, said Development Authority Vice President Justin Farquhar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia faces suit over ban on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump grand jury: Kemp testifies, Flynn directed to appear
1h ago
The Latest
Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges
12m ago
Georgia Tech loses 2 QBs to injury, Gibson to start vs. UNC
34m ago
Home Depot still cruising through inflation, housing bust
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
9h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top