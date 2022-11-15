Apparel firm to invest $87M in Georgia facility, hiring 294

Komar Brands, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, announced Monday that it would build the facility in Bryan County, just inland from Savannah. Komar will be in a booming area in Ellabell along Interstate 16 that will include a new Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle plant and a new ammunition plant.

The company, privately owned by the Komar family, sells sleepwear and underwear under a variety of licensed and proprietary brands.