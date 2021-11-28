Appalachian State wins 10th game, tops Georgia Southern 27-3

Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1) clinched the Sun Belt's East title with a win over Troy last week and advances to face Louisiana-Lafayette for the conference championship. The Mountaineers' lone conference loss was at ULL, 41-13, on Oct. 12.

Brice found Malik Williams with a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Chandler Staton kicked a 40-yard field goal to stake the Mountaineers to a 10-0 lead. Britton Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal to put the Eagles on the board in the final minute of the first half, but Virgil took the kick back for the score to make it 17-3 at intermission.