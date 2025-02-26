Appalachian State visits Georgia Southern following Gwynn's 22-point performance

The Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by McKenna Eddings averaging 2.5.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Georgia Southern scores 65.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.4 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 66.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.6 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gwynn is averaging 13 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 12.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mara Neira averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Zada Porter is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.