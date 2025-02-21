Georgia News
Appalachian State secures 79-74 OT win over Georgia Southern

Led by Myles Tate's 26 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate's 26 points helped Appalachian State defeat Georgia Southern 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Tate added seven rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley added 25 points while shooting 8 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. Huntley also had 10 rebounds. Jalil Beaubrun shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Adante' Holiman finished with 20 points for the Eagles (14-14, 6-9). Georgia Southern also got 18 points from Bradley Douglas. Tyson Brown also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Collin Kuhl tied it at 68-all with 13 seconds left in regulation.

These two teams both play Saturday. Appalachian State hosts Marshall and Georgia Southern visits James Madison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

