Appalachian State earns 76-68 win against Georgia State

Led by Tre'Von Spillers' 23 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Georgia State Panthers 76-68 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre'Von Spillers' 23 points helped Appalachian State defeat Georgia State 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Spillers also added 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-4, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Tate added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Donovan Gregory had eight points and finished 4 of 15 from the field.

Lucas Taylor and Brenden Tucker each scored 12 points for the Panthers (9-8, 4-2). In addition, Toneari Lane had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

