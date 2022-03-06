Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 73-60 to reach semis

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Justin Forrest had a season-high 20 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 73-60 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 20 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia Southern 73-60 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Donovan Gregory had 17 points and nine rebounds for Appalachian State (19-13). Adrian Delph added 13 points. Michael Almonacy had 11 points.

Kaden Archie had 17 points for the Eagles (13-16). Prince Toyambi added 10 points. Elijah McCadden had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
20m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
20m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
32m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top