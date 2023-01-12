ajc logo
Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband

1 hour ago
The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities.

The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It's designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities in 12 Appalachian states, the commission said in a media release.

The ARC said the focus of the project will be to help selected communities compete for billions in federal broadband funding that will become available later this year.

“Broadband access is essential for Appalachia to thrive and compete in a global economy. Without this support, our most rural communities may be left further behind," said Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Appalachian communities can learn more and apply at connecthumanity.fund/arise.

