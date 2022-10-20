ajc logo
X

App State scores 28 unanswered points, beats Georgia State

Georgia News
49 minutes ago
Camerun Peoples rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chase Brice added two rushing scores and Appalachian State scored 28 unanswered points in a 42-17 victory over Georgia State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chase Brice added two rushing scores and Appalachian State scored 28 unanswered points in a 42-17 victory over Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Appalachian State (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which had 41 rushing yards in its last game against Texas State, rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns. Nate Noel added 69 yards rushing, Daetrich Harrington had 52 and Ahmani Marshall 48.

The Appalachian State defense forced two turnovers on Georgia State's opening three drives of the second half to take control. The Mountaineers also secured a fumbled with 1:20 left in the fourth.

Peoples scored on a 16-yard run to pull Appalachian State within 14-7 late in the second quarter. Marshall went untouched for a 37-yard touchdown to tie it at 14-all and Brice’s 2-yard touchdown run gave App State its first lead at 21-14.

Darren Grainger rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he threw for 72 yards with an interception for Georgia State (2-5, 1-2), which has lost all nine meetings with Appalachian State.

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and App State coach Shawn Clark were teammates on the Mountaineers' 1995 team that went undefeated during the regular season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff1h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
2h ago

Ga. Southern student from Atlanta dies after being hit by plane propeller on date
4h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 100
5h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 100
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bama receiver Jermaine Burton, a former UGA star, allegedly struck fan after Tide’s loss
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107
26m ago
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
2h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top