App State looks to end streak vs Ga. State

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Justin Roberts has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: App State's Almonacy has made 33.6 percent of his 131 3-point attempts this year, and is 3 for 19 over the last five games. For Georgia State, Allen has connected on 43.2 percent of his 111 attempts from deep and is 9 for 28 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 64.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy App State defense has held opponents to just 62.4 points per game, the 17th-lowest in Division I. Georgia State has allowed an average of 72.1 points through 16 games (ranked 211th, nationally).

