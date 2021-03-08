App State faces Ga. State in Sun Belt finals

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 15-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Panthers are 1-5 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three games while App State has assists on 41 of 64 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com