AP sources: Turner Sports gets rights to second NHL package

It marks the first time since Turner aired Atlanta Flames games in the late 1970's that the cable giant will air hockey. It also gives Turner its second championship property (it alternates the men's Final Four with CBS). It also gives Turner the rights to three of the four major North American sports; NBA games air on TNT while baseball is on TBS.

When the Stanley Cup Finals air on Turner in 2023, it will mark the first time since 1994 that they will be only on cable. Turner will also air regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games as well as a conference final series.

The agreement also means NBC's run of covering the league will end after this season's playoffs. NBC has aired games since 2005 and is in the final season of a 10-year contract.

