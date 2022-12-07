ajc logo
AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

By JAY COHEN, Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal says veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title.

Boston is looking to bounce back after it finished last in the AL East this season with a 78-84 record. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Jansen spent his first 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020. The right-hander signed a $16 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in March.

Jansen has a 2.46 career ERA. He was an All-Star in 2016-2018.

His 391 career saves are the second-most among active players (behind Craig Kimbrel's 394) and eighth all time.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
