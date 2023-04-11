AP source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons for 5th-round pick

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who did not draft Okudah, likely was eager to make the trade to avoid paying him more than $10 million in 2023 possibly to be a backup.

Holmes began revamping the secondary last month by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Cameron Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract. He went on to add ex-Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year, $6 million deal.

The Lions also re-signed cornerback Will Harris and safety C.J. Moore as part of their busy offseason, which included adding former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones to a high-scoring offense.

In two weeks, Detroit has a chance to improve its roster even more with the No. 6 and No. 18 picks overall in the first round, a pair of second-round selections and a third-round pick in the draft.

The Lions won nine games last season, surpassing their combined total from the previous two years, and are aiming to win the division this year for the first time since 1993.

Atlanta went 7-10 in each of the last two years and has not had a winning record since 2017.

