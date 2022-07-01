BreakingNews
More monkeypox cases reported in Georgia, vaccines on the way
AP source: Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento

FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) stands on the court during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 1, 2022, because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Georgia News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. ESPN first reported the trade.

Huerter averaged 11.4 points in four seasons with Atlanta after being selected by the Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a starter for the overwhelming majority of his time in Atlanta.

But a trade seemed likely after the Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with San Antonio this week, creating a backcourt pairing of young All-Stars — Murray and Trae Young.

Holiday spent 26 games with the Hawks in the 2015-16 season and averaged 8.3 points for the Kings this past season. Harkless averaged 4.6 points for Sacramento last season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives around Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 1, 2022, because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

Credit: Rusty Jones

FILE - Sacramento Kings forward Justin Holiday (9) plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Phoenix. The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 1, 2022, because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: Rick Scuteri

