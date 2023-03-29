AP source: Falcons reach 1-year deal with DE Calais Campbell

Campbell, who played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to play the 2023 season in Atlanta, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Campbell, who turns 37 on Sept. 1, has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022. Campbell is expected to provide a veteran boost to Atlanta's pass rush, which ranked last in sacks in 2021 and was next to last with 21 last season.