AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
3 hours ago
A person familiar with the trade tells the AP the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night.

Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the Falcons for Jones, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is contingent on the 27-year-old passing a physical.

The deal is expected to become official on Monday.

Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He's been with the Falcons since they drafted him in the second round in 2016 out of LSU.

On Sunday, the Browns were beaten 30-28 by the Los Angeles Chargers, who gained 238 yards rushing after entering the game ranked last in the NFL with 64.5 yards per game.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a pop.

Cleveland recently lost linebacker, captain and signal caller Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending quadriceps injury and has missed him as a playmaker and leader. The Browns have been playing third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips in Walker's spot.

Jones has made 83 career starts. He signed a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019 and had been the subject of trade speculation in recent months due to his salary.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cops: Man shot, injured by Marietta police after pointing Airsoft gun at officers
Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
18h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
