AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across multiple US states

Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 37 people had been killed as a sprawling storm barreled across the nation’s midsection toward the East Coast.

The dramatic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters.

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors highlights the destruction caused by the damaging weather.

Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Locals help clear the roads from debris after a tornado passed through leaving a path of destruction, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

