AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across multiple US states

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.
As of Sunday afternoon, at least 37 people had been killed as a sprawling storm barreled across the nation’s midsection toward the East Coast.
The dramatic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters.
This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors highlights the destruction caused by the damaging weather.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67
Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.
Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts
Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.