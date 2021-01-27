AP Exclusive: Georgia Pre-K teachers to get $1,000 bonuses

In addition to the roughly 3,800 prekindergarten teachers and assistant teachers in Georgia's public schools getting the bonuses, an equal number of prekindergarten teachers and assistants in private schools will get the money. A much larger number of teachers of children between birth and three years old are eligible — the department can't say how many because their private employers must apply for the money.

The state has already been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers, but got a much larger amount for child care in the most recent round of funding, about $400 million. Jacobs said that will enable the state to continue to subsidize child care providers, which face increased costs and decreased enrollments, while also giving teachers a bonus.

“We've done a lot with our previous dollars to go directly to our childcare programs to stabilize their businesses, but we realize the workforce is an important part of the business," Jacobs said.

Prekindergarten teachers with a bachelor's degree in Georgia have starting salaries above $35,000, but assistant teachers and those who care for younger children make much less, averaging $9 an hour, Jacobs said. For them especially, the $1,000 bump will make a big difference.

Teacher groups and child care advocates had been lobbying Kemp to include the additional educators.

“We strongly believe that Pre-K teachers should receive the supplement as well,” said Claire Suggs, senior legislative policy analyst for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, the state's largest teachers' group.

Those complaints reached Jacobs and Kemp, who put together the plan in recent days.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained laser-focused on ensuring that parents can return to work safely with the knowledge that their children are well taken care of," Kemp said in a statement.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.