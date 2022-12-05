AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team in playoff contention for much of the season. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are 10-2 and face No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Mississippi freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year, edging LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Judkins led the SEC with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.