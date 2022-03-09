Antetokounmpo and Young clash in Milwaukee-Atlanta matchup

The Hawks are 20-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.2 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Hawks: Kevin Huerter: day to day (shoulder).

