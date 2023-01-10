ajc logo
X

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Young and the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off in a matchup of two of the league's best scorers when Atlanta and Milwaukee take the court

Milwaukee Bucks (26-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Atlanta squares off against Milwaukee. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 31.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the league with 44.1 rebounds led by John Collins averaging 8.1.

The Bucks are 14-10 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 121-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 51.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work9h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

President Biden congratulates Georgia for winning another title
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

President Biden congratulates Georgia for winning another title
2h ago

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Smothered Frogs: Georgia shuts down TCU passing attack
2h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
4h ago
Photos: The scene at the Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
11h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top