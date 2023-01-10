Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Young and the Hawks

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 121-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 51.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.