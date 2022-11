Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 117-98 on Nov. 8. Dejounte Murray scored 25 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.2% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, eight assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.