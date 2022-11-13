ajc logo
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet in a matchup of two of the league's top scorers when Milwaukee and Atlanta take the court

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 6-1 in conference games. Milwaukee is second in the NBA giving up just 105.8 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 6-4 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 16.2 fast break points per game. Young leads the Hawks averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 117-98 on Nov. 8. Dejounte Murray scored 25 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.2% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, eight assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

